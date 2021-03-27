Ultimate Seed Starting Guide for Spring

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WHAT YOU MAY NEED:
Bootstrap Farmer Mesh, Plug, and 1020 Trays - https://bit.ly/31kXtGX
Soil Blocker - https://amzn.to/3coJBS1
Kelp Meal - 5LB https://amzn.to/2TFiybC | 50LB https://amzn.to/3aF4Ajc
Fish Fertilizer - https://amzn.to/3tW3xBH
Azomite - https://amzn.to/2L9vukp
Peat Moss - https://amzn.to/2SNu2GR
Coco Coir - https://amzn.to/2IUzwzB
Vermiculite - https://amzn.to/2TkHF5e
Perlite - https://amzn.to/2TjCnXB
MY OTHER SEED STARTING VIDEOS:
How to Make Soil Blocks - https://youtu.be/v1g6r7slzig
Make the Perfect Potting Mix - https://youtu.be/mFonCh7D-_o
Plug Tray vs Soil Block Comparison - https://youtu.be/V463A292wxE
Seed Starting - https://youtu.be/CUkFMEsAucc
MY RECOMMENDED PRODUCTS FOR YOUR GARDEN/FARM:
Drip Depot for best irrigation parts: http://bit.ly/35mcSaX
Seeds from True Leaf Market: http://bit.ly/3uf24HU
Hoss Tools & Seeds: https://bit.ly/2Jy5jpB
Bootstrap Farmer: http://shrsl.com/21bnf
Farmer's Friend Tools: http://bit.ly/2GSKgMc
Join FromTheField (Netflix for Regen Ag): http://bit.ly/2P2xv86
10% off Bokashi use 'nature77' - https://bit.ly/2VzYAzp
$10 off GreenStalk Vertical Garden use 'nature77' - http://lddy.no/ofvq
$20 off Coolbot - Build Your Own Walk-in Fridge: https://bit.ly/3bFj7d1
NAR Merch - https://naturesalwaysright.com/shop/
FOLLOW ME HERE:
Website: https://naturesalwaysright.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturesalwaysright/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naturesalwaysright/
Telegram: t.me/naturesalwaysright
Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@naturesalwaysright:b
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7MqfG8UdrbPp/
Bit Tube: https://bittube.tv/profile/naturesalwaysright
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/naturesalwaysright
JOIN MY NEWSLETTER - https://bit.ly/2PO0ZTf
SUPPORT FUTURE VIDEOS: THANK YOU!
SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://www.subscribestar.com/nature-s-always-right
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/naturesalwaysright
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RECOMMENDED READING FOR SMALL FARMERS & GARDENERS:
Mel Bartholomew's "Square Foot Gardening" - Great for beginner gardeners - http://amzn.to/2ErtZOu
Toby Hemenway's "Gaia's Garden" - For everyone, learn ecology, soil building, permaculture, holistic garden design- http://amzn.to/2srS0PT
Masanobu Fukuoka's "The One Straw Revolution" - Inspirational book, Introduction to natural farming/philosophy - http://amzn.to/2Et69BM
JADAM Korean Organic Farming: https://amzn.to/2V8bxye
JM Fortier's "The Market Gardener" - http://amzn.to/2GdYgfY
Curtis Stone's "The Urban Farmer" - http://amzn.to/2Hg7AkM
0:00 Introduction
0:57 Time of year to start seeds
3:13 Creating Dry Propagation Mix
10:14 What planting method to use?
11:58 Plug Trays
12:36 Soil Blocks
15:25 Planting Seeds
18:33 Watering Tips
20:27 Tips for guaranteed plants
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