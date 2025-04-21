WASHINGTON STATE INSTRUCTOR ARRESTED ⛓ FOR ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING PRO-TRUMP STUDENT

An instructor and PhD student with Washington State University (WSU) has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an engineering student who wore a “Take America Back” hat in support of President Donald Trump.





A police report obtained by The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH said the instructor, Patrick Mahoney, allegedly grabbed the student’s hat and threw it into the street, after which the student, identified as Jay Sani, attempted to defend himself. Per KTTH:





After attempting to defend himself, the police reports say that Mahoney, along with a second suspect identified as Gerald Hoff, “grabbed Sani and took him to the ground.”





“Once on the ground, Mahoney grabbed Sani’s head and slammed it into the ground. Sani then moved his hands to approximately shoulder height and said something to the effect of he put his hands up to not make the fight worse. Mahoney then said ‘F**k you or f**k off’ to Sani before walking away,” the police report says.





