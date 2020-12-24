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Robert Kennedy Jr. Again Warns of the Authoritarian Surveillance State
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102 views • December 24, 2020
Robert Kennedy Jr. Again Warns of the Authoritarian Surveillance State and Coup to Overcome World Democracies
Robert Kennedy, Jr. sees what many of Americans see. The Big Corporations and Elites want to take over the world and our individual freedoms.
Robert Kennedy, Jr., son of the former Attorney General for his brother John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy Sr, has warned about Big Pharma and Big Tech joining forces before. He’s warned about Bill Gates’ bio security agenda, the rise of the authoritarian surveillance state and the Big Pharma sponsored coup d’etat against liberal democracy in a protest in Germany this past August.
Robert Kennedy, Jr. sees what many of Americans see. The Big Corporations and Elites want to take over the world and our individual freedoms.
Robert Kennedy, Jr., son of the former Attorney General for his brother John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy Sr, has warned about Big Pharma and Big Tech joining forces before. He’s warned about Bill Gates’ bio security agenda, the rise of the authoritarian surveillance state and the Big Pharma sponsored coup d’etat against liberal democracy in a protest in Germany this past August.
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