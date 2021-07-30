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Stop vaccination experiments with children and youth
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14 views • July 30, 2021
Vaccinate children against Corona? Many people inwardly resist this idea. After all, children and adolescents rarely fall seriously ill - vaccination, on the other hand, has already led to deaths Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist, warns in clear words: "This vaccination is criminal!" The arguments can be found, in a nutshell, in the statement of the association "Doctors for Individual Vaccination Decisions", which you can download here.
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