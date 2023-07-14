Freedom Caucus Puts The Breaks on Gender Reassignment Surgery in the Military and Puts Wiseguy Journo in His Place
15 views
•
Published Friday
•
This short video will be of particular interest to serving and past members of the armed forces.
Keywords
usmilitarygenderreassignmentsurgeryfreedomcaucus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos