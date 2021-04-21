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Nancy Pelosi Launches New Leftist Religion Praising George Floyd for His Sacrifice
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40 views • April 21, 2021
Speaking directly after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked the deceased Floyd for “sacrificing” his life “for justice.” https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60808a3af5c4b13ab5463709
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