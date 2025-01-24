Unleashing The Power Of The Holy Spirit: How Conviction Changes Hearts And Lives!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this powerful and heartfelt message, we dive into the work of the Holy Spirit in bringing conviction. The speaker emphasizes the importance of prayer and how God uses the word and believers to bring conviction to people's hearts. We look at several ways God brings conviction, including preaching, prayer, and even remarkable events. The speaker shares personal experiences and highlights the story of Stephen from the Bible, showing how living a life filled with the Spirit can make a difference. We are reminded that it is the Holy Spirit's job to convict and reprove, and our role is to share the message of Jesus clearly. Join us as we explore these deep truths and the importance of trusting and obeying God.
00:00Introduction and Opening Words
00:50The Work of the Holy Spirit in Conviction
01:18The Power of Prayer in Conviction
02:37The Role of the Preacher and the Congregation
04:38The Story of Stephen and Conviction
07:40The Holy Spirit's Role in Salvation
08:54Encouragement for Preachers
11:16Understanding Conviction
12:07Closing Prayer and Invitation