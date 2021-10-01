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Dr. Madej Shook By Vax Monster, Cal. Requires Vax for Students, Global Transportation Systems Collapse, Largest Underwater Eruption, Internet Kill-Switch, Silver Manipulation: 10.01.2021
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1106 views • October 01, 2021
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California to require Covid-19 vaccination for students, governor says
Submitted by New
https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/01/us/california-students-covid-vaccine-requirement/index.html
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Shipping workers warn of imminent global transport systems collapse
Submitted by Karen
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-01-shipping-workers-warn-global-transport-systems-collapse.html
More: https://naturalnews.com/#
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Dr. Carrie Madej joined Stew Peters today and appeared obviously shook by what she had seen after examining Moderna and J&J "vaccine" vials
Submitted by Marv
On October 01, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/aa151644-a720-4842-8116-c016ffc64c58
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Largest underwater eruption EVER recorded gives birth to an enormous 2,690ft underwater volcano off the coast of Madagascar
Submitted by Kathline
https://granthshala.com/largest-underwater-eruption-ever-recorded-gives-birth-to-an-enormous-2690ft-underwater-volcano-off-the-coast-of-madagascar/
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These Countries Have An Internet Kill-Switch (And They Admit It)
Submitted by Richard
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/these-countries-have-internet-kill-switch-and-they-admit-it
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Florida miner's lawsuit accuses JPMorgan of manipulating silver prices
Submitted by Marv
https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/florida-miners-lawsuit-accuses-jpmorgan-manipulating-silver-prices-2021-10-01/
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
California to require Covid-19 vaccination for students, governor says
Submitted by New
https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/01/us/california-students-covid-vaccine-requirement/index.html
--
Shipping workers warn of imminent global transport systems collapse
Submitted by Karen
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-01-shipping-workers-warn-global-transport-systems-collapse.html
More: https://naturalnews.com/#
--
Dr. Carrie Madej joined Stew Peters today and appeared obviously shook by what she had seen after examining Moderna and J&J "vaccine" vials
Submitted by Marv
On October 01, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/aa151644-a720-4842-8116-c016ffc64c58
--
Largest underwater eruption EVER recorded gives birth to an enormous 2,690ft underwater volcano off the coast of Madagascar
Submitted by Kathline
https://granthshala.com/largest-underwater-eruption-ever-recorded-gives-birth-to-an-enormous-2690ft-underwater-volcano-off-the-coast-of-madagascar/
--
These Countries Have An Internet Kill-Switch (And They Admit It)
Submitted by Richard
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/these-countries-have-internet-kill-switch-and-they-admit-it
--
Florida miner's lawsuit accuses JPMorgan of manipulating silver prices
Submitted by Marv
https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/florida-miners-lawsuit-accuses-jpmorgan-manipulating-silver-prices-2021-10-01/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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