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21 STATES ARE "LIQUEFYING" DEAD HUMANS AND FLUSHING THEM INTO THE MUNICIPAL SEWER SYSTEMS...
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237 views • July 23, 2021
What could possibly go wrong? What are they doing with the dead vaxxed bodies? Melt them down and use them for fertilizer and feeding them to us...like I said what could possibly go wrong? I hate these sick bastards.
Source: Mike Adams
Source: Mike Adams
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