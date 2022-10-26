Create New Account
Tuesday, October 25 - “The Plant Paradox” protocol for healthy weight loss
Live With Your Brain Turned On
Published a month ago |
Travis Harbin joins me as co-host this week on the “Live With Your Brain Turned On” Podcast. This week is a review of “The Plant Paradox” protocol for healthy weight loss and how I have used the information in it about real food and what Dr. Gundry calls our “gut buddies” for better health.

The live show is on Tuesday, October 25

1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK

Our guest last week, Leisha Martin, joined us to talk about nanoscale materials and the importance of light and also talked about her research into the mouth and gut microbiome. That generated some questions about the gut microbiome so this week I will talk about the gut microbiome and how important it is to pay attention to it for good health. I am joined by co-host Travis who will keep me focused and interpret when I get too technical.

Archived on Brighteon

Archives of past Live With Your Brain Turned On podcasts are found here:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mrwhiskerss

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/protonsneutronselectrons


The video froze for a few seconds 41 minutes in. The important fact being stated at that time was that glyphosate kills the plant based bacteria in our gut that are needed to digest gluten.


Keywords
healthpoliticssciencetechnologyreligionintelligent design

