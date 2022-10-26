Tuesday, October 25 - “The Plant Paradox” protocol for healthy weight loss

Travis Harbin joins me as co-host this week on the “Live With Your Brain Turned On” Podcast. This week is a review of “The Plant Paradox” protocol for healthy weight loss and how I have used the information in it about real food and what Dr. Gundry calls our “gut buddies” for better health.

Our guest last week, Leisha Martin, joined us to talk about nanoscale materials and the importance of light and also talked about her research into the mouth and gut microbiome. That generated some questions about the gut microbiome so this week I will talk about the gut microbiome and how important it is to pay attention to it for good health. I am joined by co-host Travis who will keep me focused and interpret when I get too technical.

The important fact being stated at that time was that glyphosate kills the plant based bacteria in our gut that are needed to digest gluten.




