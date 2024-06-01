Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Your Defense against the Vaccinated ~ The silent spreader of the Frankin-Virus ~
channel image
TheProphet-Barnebus
13 Subscribers
171 views
Published Yesterday

In today's discussion we will talk about the vaccine engineering in order to shead onto the people that don't want to be vaccinated for whatever the reason (conscience or religion). they (big pharma) wants to force their dangerous medical interventions on us, even though they and their attornies admit that the drugs and vaccines are unavoidably unsafe. We will also share the latest episode of the highwire episode 374 entitled the perilous protocols.


List of natural foods, vitamins, and herbs, as well as real medicine to defend against the vaccinated:

- Garlic

- spinach

- curcumin

- star annise

- capsasin (hot Pepers)

- Broccoli

- Celantro

- parsley

- vitamin d3 & c


Real medicine

    + Zylotol

    + Povodone Iodine

    + Ivermectin

    + Lithium Orotate


References:

- Rediscovered Native American remedy kills poxvirus (SARRACENIA PURPUREA)

  https://www.chemistryworld.com/news/rediscovered-native-american-remedy-kills-poxvirus/3003420.article

- Pandemics and Traditional Plant-Based Remedies. A Historical-Botanical Review in the Era of COVID19

  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7485289/

- Lithium Orate used to free you of brain-fog & Benefits for Brain health

  https://www.organicfacts.net/lithium-orotate.html

- 10 Highest Natural Sources of Shikimic Acid - Herbs & Foods

  https://www.mynaturaltreatment.com/natural-sources-of-shikimic-acid/

- 15 Foods/Herbs High in Shikimic Acid to Help Disable Spike Protein

  https://deeprootsathome.com/foods-superherbs-high-in-shikimic-acid/

- The next outbreak? We’re not ready | Bill Gates | TED

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Af6b_wyiwI&t=44s

- The Highwire episode 374: perilous protocols

  https://rumble.com/v4yh4zu-episode-374-perilous-protocols.html

- Cult of Medics

  https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics

- TTAV presents Remady

  https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutVaccinesOfficial

  https://go2.remedy.film/live/episode-2/?

Keywords
vaccinesprotestmaskvaccinationtruthfraudsocialmandatesnaturaltheaboutdistancesmall191888covidmanditorypoxrememdy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket