Your Defense against the Vaccinated ~ The silent spreader of the Frankin-Virus ~

In today's discussion we will talk about the vaccine engineering in order to shead onto the people that don't want to be vaccinated for whatever the reason (conscience or religion). they (big pharma) wants to force their dangerous medical interventions on us, even though they and their attornies admit that the drugs and vaccines are unavoidably unsafe. We will also share the latest episode of the highwire episode 374 entitled the perilous protocols.





List of natural foods, vitamins, and herbs, as well as real medicine to defend against the vaccinated:

- Garlic

- spinach

- curcumin

- star annise

- capsasin (hot Pepers)

- Broccoli

- Celantro

- parsley

- vitamin d3 & c





Real medicine

+ Zylotol

+ Povodone Iodine

+ Ivermectin

+ Lithium Orotate





