⚡️FLASH BACK⚡️





After Pima County Sheriff Deputy Kristopher Joyce was exposed lying to the Grand Jury to fabricate a Felony Burglary case against me, Pima County Prosecutor, Laura Conover, forced me to sit in jail until the 6 month deadline of my Right to a Speedy Trial.



Laura hates me. She is a close and personal friend of Crissy Teagan & John Legend (whom I have reported on for pedophilia and other depraved acts against children) so she still makes sure Misdemeanor charges and a Warrant for destroying Child Trafficking Infrastructure stays active to this day.



While in the County Jail, the Jailers discovered I was going through all the Legal Paperwork of the Illegal Immigrants in the Jail, many of the Cases being connected to Sasabe, Arivaca, and 3 Points AZ. Drug running & human smuggling intelligence in abundance was obtained.



I was forced to sit my last 4.5 months in Administration Segregation, although I did not violate any Policy.



Prior to my release, emails between Republican Sheriff Napier and the Democrats on the Pima County Board of Supervisors revealed that myself and VOP were targeted for imprisonment...



Sheriff Napier bragged about fulfilling an illegal request to defend the Cartel Water Stations we were destroying with BP Agents assisting us...



He boasted about arresting "Michael Lewis Arthur, Founder of VOP" for destroying the Cartel Water Stations.



What was discovered should have brought the Attorney General down upon these criminals....



But the AG and Governor were on the record wanting VOP to disappear as well.



Upon release, all charges originally dropped, I went right back to doing what I promised to do:



Fight to eliminate the Cartel's capabilities of trafficking children.



Only this time, I took out hundreds of criminals to keep the Prosecutor too busy finding some other way to frame me.



Laura Conover, the Soros Darling, hates anyone who goes after her pedophile friends in Hollywood.



VOP has so much History only our Almighty God could be possibly credited.



Praise God.



#VOPNews

