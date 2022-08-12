IRS Hiring 87K Agents

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Streamed live on Aug 11, 2022 Only the Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS can carry guns, but the IRS has been buying more guns and ammunition in recent years, snapping up nearly $700,000 in ammo in early 2022. https://www.forbes.com/sites/robertwood/2022/08/08/irs-has-guns-inflation-reduction-act-will-unleash-tough-irs-on-taxes/?sh=364b9bee5d20
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