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Masterclass: How to turn the Corona crisis into a good outcome
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60 views • December 24, 2021
The entire cosmos seems to be laid out so that everything MUST come to a good end. As if this were engraved in people's hearts, even the old German fairy tales have a happy ending. Whether it's Hansel and Gretel, Little Red Riding Hood or Puss in Boots, the good guys always win in the end. Even now, in the midst of the Covid terror, there are positive signs of a happy ending.
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