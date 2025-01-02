BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Syn-Bio Fog Attack
Dr.Paolo Investigates
Dr.Paolo Investigates
19 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
956 views • 4 months ago

A new MASS health "pandemic"


FOG sample tested! (updated 250110)

Alcohol swabs & AC/condenser swabs from various locations Labroratory Testing revealed:

Serratia marcescens bactieria - as per Operation Sea-Spray (1950 U.S. Navy secret biological warfare expt.)

plus Multidrug-Resistant Organisms (MDRO's)

Note: No Chemical Testing performed, No Mass Spectrographic Testing performed

https://youtu.be/FiCyRUNOSag?t=40


Sulphuric Acid Fog Formation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYYxarRVIa0


Florida FOG

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1873936593226260539

UK Fog

https://twitter.com/i/status/1873447966075470208

Above the fog

https://x.com/i/status/1873442892091465878

Smart Dust

https://substack.com/inbox/post/153190666?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true&triedRedirect=true

JWTV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69rWXfdliQw


Exploring the association between Morgellons disease and Lyme disease

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4328066/


Aerosol Crimes (Clifford)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbGBMOIqJqc


https://www.bitchute.com/video/3gatkAREjoK5/ Morgellons(@19 minutes) Treatment: Boron or Apple Cider Vinegar (@29minutes)


Sofia Smallstorm

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lvjfhYIVxGm5/

Keywords
lymenanomorgellonsmistparticlefogsynthetic biologyself-assembly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy