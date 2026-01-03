Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 4.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called "spokespersons" and "golden scribes".





"Your spirituality will not demand the prodigies and tests of the first and second eras to believe in me.

Today you will spiritually see the heavenly manna descend; you will see the water of repentance flow from the rocks that are the hearts of great sinners. You will see those dead to faith and virtue resurrected to life; those sick with moral scourges who are cleansed and those blind to the truth who open their eyes to behold my Splendor.

If in the second era, my Birth as a man was a miracle and my spiritual Ascension after my corporeal death was another prodigy, truly I tell you that my Communication in this time, through human understanding, is a spiritual prodigy.

Every last of my Prophecies will be fulfilled at this time. I Leave you my Three Testaments forming one."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 4, Verses 41 - 44





