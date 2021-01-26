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Who is behind Racism and Eugenics?
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184 views • January 26, 2021
From apartheid in South Africa to the Ku Klux Klan and experiments on minorities in the United States, the most brutal racists were inspired by eugenics which justified injustice, inhumanity and denial of human dignity to millions.
The truth is we will not fully understand racism until we recognize that two largely unsuspected groups are actively and deceptively fostering racism throughout the world. The legacy of these groups includes such large-scale tragedies as the Nazi Holocaust, South Africa’s apartheid and today, the widespread disabling of millions of schoolchildren with harmful, addictive drugs. These groups are psychiatry and psychology.
https://www.cchr.org/cchr-reports/creating-racism/introduction.html
Since 1969, CCHR has worked in the field of human rights and mental health reform, and has investigated the racist influence of the “mental health” professions on the Nazi Holocaust, apartheid, the cultural assault of the Australian Aboriginal people, New Zealand Maoris and Native American Indians, and the current discrimination against Blacks across the world.
Psychiatry and psychology’s racist ideologies continue to light the fires of racism locally and internationally to this day.
This report is designed to raise awareness among individuals about this harmful influence. Not only can racism be defeated, but it must be, if man is to live in true harmony.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/psychiatry-an-industry-of-death/creating-racism.html
Rev. Frederick Shaw, the Executive Director of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Inglewood-South Bay branch and a former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy, co-founded the Task Force, which already comprises more than 70 members of the African American community, including clergy, psychologists, attorneys, civil and human rights activists, blog and radio show hosts. Rev. Shaw is also a spokesperson for Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a 51-year mental health industry watchdog.
What Shaw found was psychiatric and psychological profiling not just of Black Americans but also in police selection, training and treatment. “I had always suspected psychiatry and psychology because of its eugenics origins,” Shaw said. “The facts show that they spread eugenics throughout the world, asserted that Black people were inferior and were unable to be educated. These eugenics-based stereotypes are still with us today, especially in racial profiling. The Task Force website is needed to educate our community of this so that we can address a major source of the modern systemic racism and bigotry that we see today.”
https://www.cchrint.org/2020/09/09/task-force-against-racism-and-modern-day-eugenics-launches-vital-website/
FACT:
While raking in over #50 billion annually, psychiatrists cannot point to a single cause or cure for so-called mental illness.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/psychiatry-an-industry-of-death/
“CCHR is calling on anyone whose family member or friend has been the victim of dangerous psychiatric drug prescription practices or electroshock and other brain-intervention psychiatric therapies; sexual assault, billing fraud, negligence or any other crime or abuse committed in the mental health system to contact CCHR.”
cchr.org
cchrint.org
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
The truth is we will not fully understand racism until we recognize that two largely unsuspected groups are actively and deceptively fostering racism throughout the world. The legacy of these groups includes such large-scale tragedies as the Nazi Holocaust, South Africa’s apartheid and today, the widespread disabling of millions of schoolchildren with harmful, addictive drugs. These groups are psychiatry and psychology.
https://www.cchr.org/cchr-reports/creating-racism/introduction.html
Since 1969, CCHR has worked in the field of human rights and mental health reform, and has investigated the racist influence of the “mental health” professions on the Nazi Holocaust, apartheid, the cultural assault of the Australian Aboriginal people, New Zealand Maoris and Native American Indians, and the current discrimination against Blacks across the world.
Psychiatry and psychology’s racist ideologies continue to light the fires of racism locally and internationally to this day.
This report is designed to raise awareness among individuals about this harmful influence. Not only can racism be defeated, but it must be, if man is to live in true harmony.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/psychiatry-an-industry-of-death/creating-racism.html
Rev. Frederick Shaw, the Executive Director of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Inglewood-South Bay branch and a former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy, co-founded the Task Force, which already comprises more than 70 members of the African American community, including clergy, psychologists, attorneys, civil and human rights activists, blog and radio show hosts. Rev. Shaw is also a spokesperson for Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a 51-year mental health industry watchdog.
What Shaw found was psychiatric and psychological profiling not just of Black Americans but also in police selection, training and treatment. “I had always suspected psychiatry and psychology because of its eugenics origins,” Shaw said. “The facts show that they spread eugenics throughout the world, asserted that Black people were inferior and were unable to be educated. These eugenics-based stereotypes are still with us today, especially in racial profiling. The Task Force website is needed to educate our community of this so that we can address a major source of the modern systemic racism and bigotry that we see today.”
https://www.cchrint.org/2020/09/09/task-force-against-racism-and-modern-day-eugenics-launches-vital-website/
FACT:
While raking in over #50 billion annually, psychiatrists cannot point to a single cause or cure for so-called mental illness.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/psychiatry-an-industry-of-death/
“CCHR is calling on anyone whose family member or friend has been the victim of dangerous psychiatric drug prescription practices or electroshock and other brain-intervention psychiatric therapies; sexual assault, billing fraud, negligence or any other crime or abuse committed in the mental health system to contact CCHR.”
cchr.org
cchrint.org
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
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