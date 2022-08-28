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Jesus is the rock which ends spiritual Babylon (occult)
The Dan San Channel
The Dan San Channel
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46 views • August 28, 2022

When they say peace and *safety* (not peace, peace). When they say they have achieved their goal: sudden destruction falls upon them.

The stone that smote the image became a great mountain and filled the whole earth: This is Jesus' return to the earth. Jesus returns and ends spiritual Babylon, he sets up His kingdom, the heavenly Jerusalem, and God will dwell with us: Immanuel.

Cyrus was called anointed and ended literal Babylon's rule.  Jesus is called anointed and he will end non-literal, spiritual Babylon.  So, apparently the qualification for someone to be able to destroy Babylon, you have to be literally anointed, as in, literally written in the bible. 

Consider that Cyrus is at this point literally dead and Jesus is literally alive, so that should break it down for you as to who that is. So makes for being two options, where one option really isn't an option and the other option is actually the only true option.  Wrap your head around that!  By now, you have probably read the word "option" so many times in your head that the word "option" is beginning to lose meaning and sounds weird when you say it.

Keywords
biblegodjesusoccultjerusalemrockbabylonpeacesafetyimmanueldaniel
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