Dr Trozzi | The right to survive

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Dr. Trozzi
I was very honored to have a session with Dr Same Dube, constitutional lawyer Michael Alexander, and Dr Kat Lindley and to be ask to give these concluding comments.
Watch the full Fifth Doctor interview here: https://rumble.com/v131m0l-the-5th-doctor-ep.-19-danger-ahead-world-council-for-health-condemns-ominou.html
For more information and content by Dr Trozzi, visit: www.drtrozzi.org
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