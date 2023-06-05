https://gettr.com/post/p2iupprd2bd
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Steve K. Bannon: Miles Guo changed the direction of the world and identified the CCP as a transnational criminal organization. He made history by bifurcating the Chinese people from the CCP, and the CCP hates him!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农先生：郭文贵改变了世界的方向，指出了中共是跨国犯罪组织；他将中国人民与中共分开是历史性的，中共对他恨之入骨！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
