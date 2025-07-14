Sand Hollow State Park - One of Utah's Finest... Kayaking and RV'ing Tips

Be sure to visit our "home base" - https://rvacrossamerica.net

Sand Hollow State Park is one of Utah's finest state parks. It is scenic with mountain scenery, red rocks, RED SAND, a nice lake, and yes, lots of RV campsites (both primitive and full hookup.)





Sand Hollow is definitely worth spending some time at. You can rent kayaks, SUP's, and boats. The water is clear, but swimmers itch is an issue between May and September. Due to its location in (very) Southern Utah, and relatively low elevation at 3000 ft. above sealevel, winters are moderate here and snow is RARE - so - winter a great time to visit, play in the water and RV camp!





