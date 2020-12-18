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How The mRNA Vaccine Will Affect Your Body
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2100 views • December 18, 2020
This is a re-upload of a video I made which details how your body uses mRNA (messenger RNA) in its native process of copying cells. I explain this entire process, and how the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines take advantage of your body's cell replication process to produce a COVID-19 spike protein, which will add information to your DNA in the resulting copied cell.
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