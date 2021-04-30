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KIA POW MIA Ceremony, TAPS & Song at Native American PowWow
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10 views • April 30, 2021
DEEPLY MOVING & HAUNTING KIA/POW/MIA CEREMONY, TAPS & SONG THAT ACKNOWLEDGES THE PRICE OF FREEDOM: With Veterans at the helm of this service (at the Native American PowWow, Cumberland Plateau – 2021), the first to be honored & remembered are those Wounded & Killed in Action (KIAs), followed by Prisoners of War (POWs). This presentation concludes with the stirring song, "WHO WILL TAKE MY PLACE," as the veterans demonstrate in the ceremony, how they will remain at their post until the arrival of those who come forth to replace them, leaving Liberty in secure hands, so they can finally take their rest.
CREDITS: Special thanks to the organizers of the Cumberland Plateau Tennessee PowWow for their concern for those who serve in harm's way & in allowing this ceremony to be a part of their event opening. For more acknowledgements, please see credits at the conclusion of the film.
ARTIST INFO: Ann M. Wolf has traveled throughout the USA with her Soldier’s Cross & Missing Man Table for almost a decade, presenting this ceremony at special events & memorials. Learn more about Ann M. Wolf's KIA/POW/MIA presentation as well as other services which honor those who serve in harm's way at her website: https://annmwolf.info
NOT FOR SALE: This video is not for sale but available to groups & individuals, but may be streamed from any of Ann's official streaming platform pages, for non-profit educational purposes or personal enrichment. Read legal disclosure: https://annmwolf.info/legal-permissions
COPYRIGHT: Ann M. Wolf's video content, images, personal commentary is protected under copyright law. © 2013 – BMI - All rights reserved.
CREDITS: Special thanks to the organizers of the Cumberland Plateau Tennessee PowWow for their concern for those who serve in harm's way & in allowing this ceremony to be a part of their event opening. For more acknowledgements, please see credits at the conclusion of the film.
ARTIST INFO: Ann M. Wolf has traveled throughout the USA with her Soldier’s Cross & Missing Man Table for almost a decade, presenting this ceremony at special events & memorials. Learn more about Ann M. Wolf's KIA/POW/MIA presentation as well as other services which honor those who serve in harm's way at her website: https://annmwolf.info
NOT FOR SALE: This video is not for sale but available to groups & individuals, but may be streamed from any of Ann's official streaming platform pages, for non-profit educational purposes or personal enrichment. Read legal disclosure: https://annmwolf.info/legal-permissions
COPYRIGHT: Ann M. Wolf's video content, images, personal commentary is protected under copyright law. © 2013 – BMI - All rights reserved.
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