Emotional Eating Triggers, Truth Journaling, and Renewing the Mind - Barb Raveling

If you struggle with emotional eating, you’re not alone. Barb Raveling struggled intensely with emotional eating, but it wasn’t until she learned how to renew her mind with the power of God’s Word that she was able to break free from the damaging cycle it had inflicted on her life. Barb is the author of Say Goodbye to Emotional Eating: 100 Renewing Exercises to Help You Break Free from the Control of Food. She is also the podcast host of Taste for Truth and the Christian Habits podcast. She shares how “truth journaling” helped her to break free from her struggle with emotional eating. Barb also discusses why it’s important to live by design, which she describes as living intentionally and embracing healthy boundaries to protect yourself from slipping back into bad habits.









TAKEAWAYS





Barb truth journaled every time she broke her boundaries about food and counteracted each mental lie with an absolute truth





Top things that can trigger emotional eating include: insecurity, anxiety, procrastination, failed dieting attempts, etc.





When it comes to exercising, it’s helpful to find something you love to do and stay consistent





Barb’s podcasts have garnered more than one million downloads









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Boundaries video: https://bit.ly/3OOABsb

Good Ranchers (get $30 off first box with code TINA): https://www.goodranchers.com/

Say Goodbye to Emotional Eating book: https://amzn.to/4ao8YyA





🔗 CONNECT WITH BARB RAVELING

Website: https://barbraveling.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BarbRaveling

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/barbraveling/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3THVCYD

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/barbraveling/

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3I6M7LW

Taste for Truth Podcast: https://bit.ly/3Iar7Us





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/