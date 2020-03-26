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Best & Taylor Intelligence Briefing (3/25/2020) -- Plandemic & New World Order
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22 views • March 26, 2020
Martial Law, Lawlessness, Q Warning & Whose The Target?
Once again “Q” surfaces with a warning that soon POTUS will vanquish the mighty deep state and save America. Of note is the statement in the warning that the military will have to be activated nationwide (martial law) FOR A SHORT TIME, for special ops to “clean up” it appears DEEP STATE, exactly as the “protocols” said they would do & Psalm Two says just the opposite, that it is GOD’S PEOPLE that are the targets and that this giant deception is disinformation to disarm the Christians who believe the Bible but who do not understand prophecy, and don’t want Jesus to come back yet because they are not ready – in other words Covid-19 is REAL but Deep State is using it to bring America down and establish what appears to be a golden age – a deceptive “Christian-like” New World Order – the one of Revelation, the Lamb Beast that speaks like a dragon, but appears right but transforms itself as soon as the military takes over… — Stewart Best
-------------------------
You are in a PRISON and you most likely don’t even know it. The entire COSMOS is under a total LOCKDOWN, and Earth is under an evil OVERLORD. There is only ONE way out, and only ONE ISSUE to be solved. Do you know what it is? Click on the link below to find out how much trouble you are REALLY IN:
http://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/frequency-series/
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
The time is so short to escape this MATRIX prison world (SEE BELOW) !!
----------------------
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
More About the Book "Finding Home - Love Is ALL There Is:"
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2019/08/hot-off-the-press-finding-home-love-is-all-there-is-2581075.html
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
----------------------
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: Go to link below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
----------------------
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.TheLightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Once again “Q” surfaces with a warning that soon POTUS will vanquish the mighty deep state and save America. Of note is the statement in the warning that the military will have to be activated nationwide (martial law) FOR A SHORT TIME, for special ops to “clean up” it appears DEEP STATE, exactly as the “protocols” said they would do & Psalm Two says just the opposite, that it is GOD’S PEOPLE that are the targets and that this giant deception is disinformation to disarm the Christians who believe the Bible but who do not understand prophecy, and don’t want Jesus to come back yet because they are not ready – in other words Covid-19 is REAL but Deep State is using it to bring America down and establish what appears to be a golden age – a deceptive “Christian-like” New World Order – the one of Revelation, the Lamb Beast that speaks like a dragon, but appears right but transforms itself as soon as the military takes over… — Stewart Best
-------------------------
You are in a PRISON and you most likely don’t even know it. The entire COSMOS is under a total LOCKDOWN, and Earth is under an evil OVERLORD. There is only ONE way out, and only ONE ISSUE to be solved. Do you know what it is? Click on the link below to find out how much trouble you are REALLY IN:
http://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/frequency-series/
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
The time is so short to escape this MATRIX prison world (SEE BELOW) !!
----------------------
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
More About the Book "Finding Home - Love Is ALL There Is:"
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2019/08/hot-off-the-press-finding-home-love-is-all-there-is-2581075.html
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
----------------------
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: Go to link below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
----------------------
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.TheLightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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