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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/10/22 Tinnitus And Suffering From Hearing Loss
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60 views • March 11, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/10/22 Tinnitus And Suffering From Hearing Loss
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing life expectancy. Citing the average ages of various peoples and comparing these peoples. Stating that the average of Japanese is almost 85 while others at 70. Asserting the reason for this nearly 15 year difference is diet. Contending the longer lived peoples don't eat gluten.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of schissandra berries. Used in teas, juices and tinctures as a natural remedy for sleep problems. Animal studies suggest that schisandra can be used as a natural sedative for those suffering from sleeplessness. Schisandra is an adaptogen that can counteract the effects of stress on the body.
Callers
John's wife has tinnitis and is suffering from hearing loss.
Ezell has several health challenges including balance problems, peripheral neuropathies, has history of blood clots and has pain in his neck from a previous injury.
Robert's wife's toe nail are curling and she wonders why this is happening.
Derek is experiencing cold hands and feet and believes he may have Raynaud's disease.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing life expectancy. Citing the average ages of various peoples and comparing these peoples. Stating that the average of Japanese is almost 85 while others at 70. Asserting the reason for this nearly 15 year difference is diet. Contending the longer lived peoples don't eat gluten.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of schissandra berries. Used in teas, juices and tinctures as a natural remedy for sleep problems. Animal studies suggest that schisandra can be used as a natural sedative for those suffering from sleeplessness. Schisandra is an adaptogen that can counteract the effects of stress on the body.
Callers
John's wife has tinnitis and is suffering from hearing loss.
Ezell has several health challenges including balance problems, peripheral neuropathies, has history of blood clots and has pain in his neck from a previous injury.
Robert's wife's toe nail are curling and she wonders why this is happening.
Derek is experiencing cold hands and feet and believes he may have Raynaud's disease.
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