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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/10/22 Tinnitus And Suffering From Hearing Loss
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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/10/22 Tinnitus And Suffering From Hearing Loss
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE

Air Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing life expectancy. Citing the average ages of various peoples and comparing these peoples. Stating that the average of Japanese is almost 85 while others at 70. Asserting the reason for this nearly 15 year difference is diet. Contending the longer lived peoples don't eat gluten.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of schissandra berries. Used in teas, juices and tinctures as a natural remedy for sleep problems. Animal studies suggest that schisandra can be used as a natural sedative for those suffering from sleeplessness. Schisandra is an adaptogen that can counteract the effects of stress on the body.
Callers

John's wife has tinnitis and is suffering from hearing loss.

Ezell has several health challenges including balance problems, peripheral neuropathies, has history of blood clots and has pain in his neck from a previous injury.

Robert's wife's toe nail are curling and she wonders why this is happening.

Derek is experiencing cold hands and feet and believes he may have Raynaud's disease.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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