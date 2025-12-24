BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sellers --> Leave The Lights On & The HEAT!
The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
1 day ago

Well, good afternoon, everyone.

My name’s Chris Berger, and yes, it’s time for Berger Point.

Recently, I had a client, and we looked at a home that was recently redone.

It was bought at an auction.

The seller completely redid it from the basement to the top of the attic.

It was just done beautifully. What a great job they did. Outside, perfect.

My point for a seller, when we come to look at a house, all the lights should be on because that makes its best appearance.

Put the lights on in the closet, put the lights on in the basement, the garage, just so we don’t have to turn them on.

In addition to that, if it’s cold outside, put the heat on, make sure it’s 70 degrees.

On the flip side, if it’s hot outside, put the air conditioning on.

Make sure it’s 70 degrees.

Because to make that kind of impression on the buyer, it’s just a win-win.

So we went downstairs and it was a little cool.

And so, you know, I advised her strongly to come back for a second look. and she did that.

But in between the first look and the second look,

I told her, I said, “You know why the cellar was a little cool?”

I mean, the basement was completely redone.

Gorgeous. Absolutely gorgeous.

I said, “Because there’s no heat there!”

And she was astonished.

So we talked about it a little bit.

And after viewing it for the second time, again, she loved the house.

However, because the downstairs had no heat,

She just wasn’t interested.

And paying that kind of money, she didn’t want to put another $20,000 or $30,000 into the house.

And that’s my point.

***

Neil Diamond, one of my all-time favorites, has a great Christmas movie coming out soon.

And also, too, if you get a chance to listen to his Christmas album, it’s outstanding.

Be well.


Keywords
open houseleave the lights onfix and flipersflippers make mistakesrenovations gone wrong
