The Danger of Ignoring Julian Assange

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Julian Assange has a long, complicated past. But regardless of what you think of him and what he did, you should care about what happens to him. Here’s why.
Check out two very solid documentaries on Assange for a deeper understanding of him as a person:
- Risk (2016), by Laura Poitras (we used a little footage from that doc in the intro)
- We Steal Secrets (2013), by Alex Gibney
This legal analysis from RCFP was really helpful in understand the indictment and its implication:
https://www.rcfp.org/may-2019-assange-indictment-analysis/
- about -
Johnny Harris is a filmmaker and journalist. He currently is based in Washington, DC, reporting on interesting trends and stories domestically and around the globe.