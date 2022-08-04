Dr Jane Rudy: Are New Monkeypox Infections A Result Of ‘Gain Of Function’ Research?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby returns for #AskDrJaneWednesday !!She has a new Q & A that you are going to want to watch! Is there a cure or detox for shingles? Is Fauci ACTUALLY vaccinated? Has Monkeypox been manipulated with “Gain of Function” to make it more infectious? She answers all of these questions & MORE!