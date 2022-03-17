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EntertheStars: This 1999 Video Game 'Predicted' What's Happening Right Now in Ukraine [16.03.2022]
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31 views • March 17, 2022
'Double header today. This show and then followed by between the headlines at 9:30'
In the game, the CHURCH is the STRIKE ZONE. War on the church.
Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syphon_Filter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2B_ClxB2aw4
CIA in the Ukraine
https://www.yahoo.com/news/exclusive-secret-cia-training-program-in-ukraine-helped-kyiv-prepare-for-russian-invasion-090052743.html
https://syphonfilter.fandom.com/wiki/Syphon_Filter_(virus)
Kakahstan NATO and Russia smashes rebellion
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_Kazakh_unrest
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kazakhstan
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
7,004 views Streamed live 18 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nmcEcdpBm_w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
In the game, the CHURCH is the STRIKE ZONE. War on the church.
Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syphon_Filter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2B_ClxB2aw4
CIA in the Ukraine
https://www.yahoo.com/news/exclusive-secret-cia-training-program-in-ukraine-helped-kyiv-prepare-for-russian-invasion-090052743.html
https://syphonfilter.fandom.com/wiki/Syphon_Filter_(virus)
Kakahstan NATO and Russia smashes rebellion
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_Kazakh_unrest
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kazakhstan
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
7,004 views Streamed live 18 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nmcEcdpBm_w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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