Russian Pranksters get head of British MoD to all but admit that the UK is actually considering helping Kiev to get nukes

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«The head of the British Defense Ministry confirmed that more than 4,000 NLAW anti-tank systems have already been sent to Ukraine, while the country is already "running out of its own arsenal."
But most importantly, all these statements were made during a conversation with pranksters Vovan and Lexus, who held a video call under the guise of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
The conversation with the British Minister of Defense took place on March 17 and now only part of it has been published. The prankers promise to release the full version in a few days.