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Canadian Martial Law Declared: Church Services Will Be Stopped Using Any Force Necessary
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210 views • May 02, 2021
Apr 30, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Pastor Artur Pawlowski of https://www.streetchurch.ca/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the news that Canadian Law Enforcement has been granted the use of any force necessary to stop churches from gathering.
https://banned.video/watch?id=608c7db9f9230306c1b1140c
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🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
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The Alex Jones Show
Pastor Artur Pawlowski of https://www.streetchurch.ca/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the news that Canadian Law Enforcement has been granted the use of any force necessary to stop churches from gathering.
https://banned.video/watch?id=608c7db9f9230306c1b1140c
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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