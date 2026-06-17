Jesus Christ is Coming & Judgement is Coming For Sure on Sivan 6 June 21-22 2026 Final Date Pentecost Rapture Hymn.. Hold to God's unchanging hand See the description links of real important Messages:

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REFLECTING ON THE EXODUS 2.0 AND THE WORLD CUP #christian #jesus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8yOzbMPq-8
🚨Jesus is at the door! My testimony of how Jesus showed me the marriage supper of the Lamb is real!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MAf_ajRTdQ
Sealed on our foreheads for servants of God next?God asked me if I was ready to go home this morning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnWuXumv688
Preparations Before We Meet Jesus Face-To-Face
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81-yWTOLyCA
God Showed Me What Is Coming If We Do Not Repent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvPWXGK4Kow
What I Saw During Worship
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMhIfdiO1Jk
Is This The Moment We Have Been Waiting For!?!? PEACE & SECURITY!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6yTTDaIb1U