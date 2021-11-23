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Dr. Judy Mikovitz interview - Opines on How Covid-19 Isn't Actually Real
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721 views • November 23, 2021
Elaborates on the fraud of C19 and gets into details of the jab, how the virus is synthetic, false testing, etc.
Also goes into imposters and clears up the false claims that she is promoting pine needle tea and why you don't want to do that.
Also goes into imposters and clears up the false claims that she is promoting pine needle tea and why you don't want to do that.
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