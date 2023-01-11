1/11/23 CARTEL BABYLON Ep.4: Solomon's Gold, Musk, Satan's Biotechnocracy Endgame - You Are Free TV

1/11/23: Big Reveals in Episode 4 of the Cartel Babylon series with Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben! King Solomon's Gold was the amassed wealth used to create the usery system, the Religion for Banking and fund the spread of Babylonian Rhadanite bankster networks and families world wide. The satanic transhumanist biotechnocracy is rapidly advancing the prison planet slave and genocide endgame beast system. The Good News is that God and Love WIN!
https://www.americans4innovation.com
https://www.gab.com/@gabriels_horn
https://www.aim4truth.org
Musk says patents don't matter on Leno in 9/22. Weirdly, Leno has severe burning accident a month later...
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2023-01-06-Elon-Musk-just-admitted-to-Jay-Leno-that-he-is-a-criminal-American-Intelligence-Media-Jan-06-2023.pdf
These two links go into Musk's familial roots in the technocracy movement of the 1930'3 and scroll the sites to see the many other links for much more Musk info....more to come!
https://www.technocracy.news/shock-elon-musks-grandfather-was-head-of-canadas-technocracy-movement/
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our spiritual s(word) of God's Armor!!
Keep the Faith, Hold the Line and Exercise your Free Will for Good/God! You Are Free!
