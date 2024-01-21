Israeli writer laments the Israeli army’s killing of children in Gaza.

Adding:

RECAP: #Gaza #Israel (as of 9:30 GMT, 20 January)

1. At least 18 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli shelling in Gaza since dawn this morning.

2. Israeli forces bombed the al-Amal neighbourhood in Khan Younis, killing at least two and wounding several others.

3. Israel continued its attacks on hospitals, including the vicinity of al-Shifa Hospital.

4. More decomposed bodies of Palestinians have been recovered, 30 were found in eastern Khan Younis.

5. Israeli forces raided several cities across the occupied West Bank, including Bethlehem and towns near Qalqilya where they arrested people and destroyed civilian buildings.





