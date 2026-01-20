BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Olympia’s Power Grab: WA Bills That Expand Government & Kill Accountability
32 views • 1 day ago

Washington lawmakers are quietly advancing bills that expand government power, weaken accountability, and limit citizen oversight. From voter records being blocked, citizen initiatives being made impossible to file, Attorney General gag-order investigations and erased legal financial obligations, to union control of agriculture, regulation of podcasters and content creators, and state-managed income-based education repayment schemes — these bills reveal a clear pattern of centralized control.

In this Left Coast News breakdown, we walk through the actual bill language behind SB 5925, HB 2102, SB 6045, HB 2400, and HB 2148 — separating political spin from what these laws really do and who they really affect.

If you care about transparency, free speech, fair labor, small businesses, agriculture, and constitutional limits on government power, this episode is required listening.


#LeftCoastNews #WashingtonState #WALegislature #BadBills #GovernmentOverreach #FreeSpeech #ElectionIntegrity #SmallBusiness #Agriculture #LaborPolicy #ContentCreators #Podcasters #Transparency #Constitution #WApolitics #Accountability




left coast news podcastconservative washington politicswashington legislature billswa bad billssb 5925 washingtonhb 2102 washingtonsb 6045 agriculture unionhb 2400 podcasters lawhb 2148 pay it forward programwashington government overreachwa attorney general powerswashington election transparencywashington free speech lawswashington labor lawswa agriculture policyolympia legislation analysis
Chapters

0:00Intro

1:13SB5892 Voter Records Exempt from Disclosure

3:26SB5973 Making Voter Initiatives Impossible

5:32HB2559 Short Term Rental Tax for Affordable Housing

7:08HB2442 Real Estate Excise Tax for Affordable Housing

8:28SB5906 Daycare & School Protections

10:07SB5852 Workplace Protections for Illegals

11:18HB2439 More Vape Regulations for Retailers

12:43SB5925 AG Can Make Seizures for Investigations

14:10HB2102 Financial Obligations for Criminals Wiped Out

15:59SB6045 Unionizing Migrant Workers Under PERC

17:54HB2400 Regulations for Social Media and Content Creators

19:26HB2148 Pay It Forward College Tuition Program

21:23Summary

23:13End Screen

