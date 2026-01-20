Olympia’s Power Grab: WA Bills That Expand Government & Kill Accountability

Washington lawmakers are quietly advancing bills that expand government power, weaken accountability, and limit citizen oversight. From voter records being blocked, citizen initiatives being made impossible to file, Attorney General gag-order investigations and erased legal financial obligations, to union control of agriculture, regulation of podcasters and content creators, and state-managed income-based education repayment schemes — these bills reveal a clear pattern of centralized control.

In this Left Coast News breakdown, we walk through the actual bill language behind SB 5925, HB 2102, SB 6045, HB 2400, and HB 2148 — separating political spin from what these laws really do and who they really affect.

If you care about transparency, free speech, fair labor, small businesses, agriculture, and constitutional limits on government power, this episode is required listening.





