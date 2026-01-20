Olympia’s Power Grab: WA Bills That Expand Government & Kill Accountability

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Washington lawmakers are quietly advancing bills that expand government power, weaken accountability, and limit citizen oversight. From voter records being blocked, citizen initiatives being made impossible to file, Attorney General gag-order investigations and erased legal financial obligations, to union control of agriculture, regulation of podcasters and content creators, and state-managed income-based education repayment schemes — these bills reveal a clear pattern of centralized control.
In this Left Coast News breakdown, we walk through the actual bill language behind SB 5925, HB 2102, SB 6045, HB 2400, and HB 2148 — separating political spin from what these laws really do and who they really affect.
If you care about transparency, free speech, fair labor, small businesses, agriculture, and constitutional limits on government power, this episode is required listening.
0:00Intro
1:13SB5892 Voter Records Exempt from Disclosure
3:26SB5973 Making Voter Initiatives Impossible
5:32HB2559 Short Term Rental Tax for Affordable Housing
7:08HB2442 Real Estate Excise Tax for Affordable Housing
8:28SB5906 Daycare & School Protections
10:07SB5852 Workplace Protections for Illegals
11:18HB2439 More Vape Regulations for Retailers
12:43SB5925 AG Can Make Seizures for Investigations
14:10HB2102 Financial Obligations for Criminals Wiped Out
15:59SB6045 Unionizing Migrant Workers Under PERC
17:54HB2400 Regulations for Social Media and Content Creators
19:26HB2148 Pay It Forward College Tuition Program
21:23Summary
23:13End Screen