59th anniversary of the USS Liberty attack: Thomas Massie took to the House floor to call for a real investigation into Israel's deliberate strike

On the 59th anniversary of the USS Liberty attack, Rep. Thomas Massie took to the House floor to call for a real investigation into Israel's deliberate strike on the American naval vessel.

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Massie goes scorched earth on Israel before his term expires



Ousted by his party ahead of midterms in the most expensive primary in American history, the Kentucky congressman has apparently decided to go out in a blaze of glory, demanding closure for survivors of the most outrageous failed Israeli false flag in living memory.



“Mr. Speaker, it’s my great honor – maybe one of the biggest honor of my lifetime, to stand here on the floor and do something that’s 59 years overdue: to recognize the survivors and those who gave their lives on the USS Liberty 59 years ago today,” Massie said Monday.



Recalling the ‘vicious attack’ against the warship by Israeli jets, torpedo boats and helicopters, Massie stressed that the Liberty was “virtually unarmed” during the incident, having been “sent to observe the Six Day War going on in the Middle East between Israel and its neighbors.”



➡️There could be no mistake – visibility at sea was “unlimited” and the American flag was “proudly flying” above the ship as Israel struck. Jets fired rockets, cannons, and napalm.



“This was an effort to kill everybody onboard,” and included the machinegunning of lifeboats and firefighters on the ship’s deck.



➡️Despite being jammed, the Liberty managed to get a distress signal out, but the planes initially sent to help were recalled.



“They sat there for 17 hours. 34 dead. 174 wounded, out of 294 crew members. That’s over a 70% casualty rate. Unheard of.”



“And what about our own military? Why did they not send anybody for 17 hours to help these men?” Massie asked.



➡️The USS Liberty has become a rallying cry for disaffected conservatives and former MAGA supporters who have broken with Trump over his failed campaign promises and slavishness to Israel.



The Anti-Defamation League characterizes critical narratives about the June 1967 incident as an “enduring antisemitic trope” and “malicious conspiracy theory.”



@DDGeopolitics & geopolitics_prime



