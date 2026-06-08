BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

59th anniversary of the USS Liberty attack: Thomas Massie took to the House floor to call for a real investigation into Israel's deliberate strike
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1394 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
119 views • Today

On the 59th anniversary of the USS Liberty attack, Rep. Thomas Massie took to the House floor to call for a real investigation into Israel's deliberate strike on the American naval vessel.

More:  

Massie goes scorched earth on Israel before his term expires

Ousted by his party ahead of midterms in the most expensive primary in American history, the Kentucky congressman has apparently decided to go out in a blaze of glory, demanding closure for survivors of the most outrageous failed Israeli false flag in living memory.

“Mr. Speaker, it’s my great honor – maybe one of the biggest honor of my lifetime, to stand here on the floor and do something that’s 59 years overdue: to recognize the survivors and those who gave their lives on the USS Liberty 59 years ago today,” Massie said Monday.

Recalling the ‘vicious attack’ against the warship by Israeli jets, torpedo boats and helicopters, Massie stressed that the Liberty was “virtually unarmed” during the incident, having been “sent to observe the Six Day War going on in the Middle East between Israel and its neighbors.”

➡️There could be no mistake – visibility at sea was “unlimited” and the American flag was “proudly flying” above the ship as Israel struck. Jets fired rockets, cannons, and napalm.

“This was an effort to kill everybody onboard,” and included the machinegunning of lifeboats and firefighters on the ship’s deck.

➡️Despite being jammed, the Liberty managed to get a distress signal out, but the planes initially sent to help were recalled.

“They sat there for 17 hours. 34 dead. 174 wounded, out of 294 crew members. That’s over a 70% casualty rate. Unheard of.”

“And what about our own military? Why did they not send anybody for 17 hours to help these men?” Massie asked.

➡️The USS Liberty has become a rallying cry for disaffected conservatives and former MAGA supporters who have broken with Trump over his failed campaign promises and slavishness to Israel.

The Anti-Defamation League characterizes critical narratives about the June 1967 incident as an “enduring antisemitic trope” and “malicious conspiracy theory.”

@DDGeopolitics & geopolitics_prime


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Says Iran’s Top Leader Involved in Peace Talks, Injured in February Airstrike

Trump Says Iran’s Top Leader Involved in Peace Talks, Injured in February Airstrike

Garrison Vance
White House pressures Oman to break ties with Iran over Strait of Hormuz tolls

White House pressures Oman to break ties with Iran over Strait of Hormuz tolls

Ava Grace
Senate Rejects SAVE America Act Amendment in 48-50 Vote as Four Republicans Break Ranks

Senate Rejects SAVE America Act Amendment in 48-50 Vote as Four Republicans Break Ranks

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon&#8217;s &#8220;AI propaganda mill&#8221; targets Latin America with fake news sites

Pentagon’s “AI propaganda mill” targets Latin America with fake news sites

Zoey Sky
Poll: 68% of Americans Want Quick End to Iran War

Poll: 68% of Americans Want Quick End to Iran War

Garrison Vance
The Principles Paradox: A blistering examination of the Uniparty that rules us all

The Principles Paradox: A blistering examination of the Uniparty that rules us all

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy