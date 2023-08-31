Create New Account
InfoWars - Election COVID - Kate Dalley Responds to Trump Taking a Stand Against 'COVID Tyrants - 8-30-2023
Kate Dalley of https://katedalleyradio.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones to respond to Trump taking a stand against COVID tyrants that are pushing mandatory vaccines and new lockdowns.

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-trump-rejects-left-wing-lunatics-trying-to-bring-back-covid-lockdowns-alex-jones-responds/

trumpvaccineshotsmandatoryhurricanelockdownvaxxkate dalleyelection covid

