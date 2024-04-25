Create New Account
Debunking Preterism & the Short Season
Fire & Grace Church
Pastor Dean begins to address the false doctrine of Preterism and explains how false doctrines get started. Make Jesus Lord of life and do not be swayed to and fro believing in fables.

"For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables." 2 Timothy 4:3-4

Keywords
deceptionrapturetribulationrevelationdean odlepreterism

