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Hidden His-Story of Man & Deep State: Act 10 - Yeshuah and The Genesis 3:15 Prophecy
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144 views • July 21, 2022

Act 10 - Yeshuah and The Genesis 3:15 Prophecy


In an age of Blood Magick, Child Sacrifice & Ruthless God Kings, A humble carpenter began to spread a message of love, mercy, and redemption through Yahweh's Law. A servant king replaced the God Kings, and a new world began. A world the Rulers of darkness have never stopped trying to reverse.


*SOME foul language/Graphic Content in this series*


Blood, Violence, Graphic Depictions of Torture in this episode. Not appropriate for small children.

Credits:

The Passion Of The Christ

Film: A Lamp In The Dark: The Untold History Of The Bible


History Channel: Bible Secrets Revealed: The Forbidden Scriptures Lost to Time (S1, E3)

Dr Michael Heiser


Probably Alexandra



https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-his-story-of-man-myth-the-mystery-babylon-religion-of-the-deep-state/


https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-war/



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Keywords
newspoliticsdeep stateeconomybreaking newsconspiracytruth mediafallen angelsnephilimhidden historybreakingrulers of darknessdustin nemosnemos news networkthe serapeumthe hidden history of manthe ultimate rabbit hole
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