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Removed by Fascist YouTube! Pandemic Agenda NWO Martial Law Constitutional Rights down the drain by enforced removal from home
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87 views • May 23, 2020
Pandemic Agenda: They are advancing their NWO New World order rapidly with Martial Law in effect. New Law since May 1st, that they can come to your home and take you if they think you were in contact with a covid positive person, or even take your kids.
#Pandemic #NWO #MartiallLaw
Link to sign petition against it: https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/oppose-hr-6666-tres-act-please-act-immediately?fbclid=IwAR3xP1kp8NVttaYsEO7vktYQSGDFu4tpWo0-GlyrBg45HMQoUiD5r6NZeK8
#Pandemic #NWO #MartiallLaw
Link to sign petition against it: https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/oppose-hr-6666-tres-act-please-act-immediately?fbclid=IwAR3xP1kp8NVttaYsEO7vktYQSGDFu4tpWo0-GlyrBg45HMQoUiD5r6NZeK8
Keywords
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