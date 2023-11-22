Breaking: Biden the Grinch Stealing More Than Just Christmas!

In today's special report, we're delving deep into the reality of President Biden's economic policies and how they're impacting the American Dream. With the holidays approaching, American families are facing tough choices - stretching budgets, incurring debt, or foregoing necessities. From skyrocketing inflation to rising grocery bills, we uncover the truths behind Biden's promises. Is Bidenomics restoring or dismantling the American Dream? We also explore the effects of Biden's energy policies and how they contribute to your financial struggles. Join us as Gary Franchi presents a no-nonsense, factual analysis, exposing the real face of the current economy. Don't miss our final thought, a crucial takeaway for every American. Stay informed, stay engaged, and let's uncover the truth together. Watch now for an eye-opening experience.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



