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Footage of WHO Director at G20 Summit : The Vaccine does NOT PREVENT COVID
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56 views • November 14, 2021
Footage has emerged of the Director-General of the World Health Organization speaking with the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, in which he clearly states that the WHO does not recommend Vaccine Passports as they would be discriminatory, the purpose of the Covid-19 injection is not to prevent infection and transmission of Covid-19 as it is incapable of doing so, and that the WHO does not recommend children should be given the experimental jab.
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