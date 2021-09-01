MUST WATCH VIDEO. Share this with EVERYONE. (see links below)

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463 views • September 01, 2021
In February, 2021, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. and a number of his colleagues warned the European Medicines Agency about the potential danger of blood clots and cerebral vein thrombosis in millions of people receiving experimental gene-based injections. Since then, two of the four injections have been suspended or recalled in Europe and the United States for just that reason.
Links to the scientic publications Professor Bhakdi speaks about:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352396421002036
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(21)00706-6?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS0092867421007066%3Fshowall%3Dtrue
Also watch "Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi WARNS: COVID Shots to "Decimate World Population" https://www.bitchute.com/video/1f9M4JpMOXTN/
URGENT! Some good news and some troubling news, from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D.
Oracle Films recently produced an interview with Professor Sucharit Bhakdi in collaboration with Oval Media in Germany, for an upcoming documentary.
As an aside to the interview, Dr. Bhakdi emphasised the urgent need to share the following information that has emerged from new scientific literature.
PLEASE take the time to process this presentation. Dr. Bhakdi explains clearly, based on new scientific evidence, why he believes:
Your immune system is your best defence against SARS-CoV-2, and indeed all coronaviruses.
If you have been infected, even if you experienced no symptoms at all, you are immune to all variants.
We have already reached herd immunity.
There is no scientific reason to vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2. There is simply no benefit and the rollout must be stopped.
Links to the scientic publications Professor Bhakdi speaks about:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352396421002036
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(21)00706-6?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS0092867421007066%3Fshowall%3Dtrue
Also watch "Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi WARNS: COVID Shots to "Decimate World Population" https://www.bitchute.com/video/1f9M4JpMOXTN/
URGENT! Some good news and some troubling news, from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D.
Oracle Films recently produced an interview with Professor Sucharit Bhakdi in collaboration with Oval Media in Germany, for an upcoming documentary.
As an aside to the interview, Dr. Bhakdi emphasised the urgent need to share the following information that has emerged from new scientific literature.
PLEASE take the time to process this presentation. Dr. Bhakdi explains clearly, based on new scientific evidence, why he believes:
Your immune system is your best defence against SARS-CoV-2, and indeed all coronaviruses.
If you have been infected, even if you experienced no symptoms at all, you are immune to all variants.
We have already reached herd immunity.
There is no scientific reason to vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2. There is simply no benefit and the rollout must be stopped.
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