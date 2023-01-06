Seventh Time A Charm? Eighth? McCarthy Keeps Losing Speaker Vote

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published January 5, 2023

After a night of hard talk and compromise, House Speaker aspirant Kevin McCarthy is hoping that the latest round of concessions to the rebels will finally push him over the finish line. What are the concessions and are any of them any good? We'll break them down in today's program. Also today: under the radar, big things are happening in Syria.



