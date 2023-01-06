Create New Account
Seventh Time A Charm? Eighth? McCarthy Keeps Losing Speaker Vote
Published Yesterday
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published January 5, 2023 

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

After a night of hard talk and compromise, House Speaker aspirant Kevin McCarthy is hoping that the latest round of concessions to the rebels will finally push him over the finish line. What are the concessions and are any of them any good? We'll break them down in today's program. Also today: under the radar, big things are happening in Syria.


Keywords
constitutionuncongresskevin mccarthysyriathe ron paul liberty reportlosing speaker vote

