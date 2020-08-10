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NASA admits to spraying Lithium on unsuspecting population
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235 views • August 10, 2020
For those of you concerned with the spraying of our atmosphere with metal particles. Do watch this. They are doing it. There is documentation showing this is happening. Connected to 5G and our health.
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