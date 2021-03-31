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Criminalization of Raising Animals: Dutch Sell "Pig Rights"
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90 views • March 31, 2021
Ice Age Farmer - 27 March 2021
As USDA confirms frozen meat stocks are plummeting, Dutch farmers are selling "pig rights" for the hefty sum €700k. But what are "pig rights?" Christian explains how traditional ranching is actually being criminalized as part of the push to end meat -- a lynchpin of the total takeover of food in the Great Reset. We cannot allow this. Spread the word.
As USDA confirms frozen meat stocks are plummeting, Dutch farmers are selling "pig rights" for the hefty sum €700k. But what are "pig rights?" Christian explains how traditional ranching is actually being criminalized as part of the push to end meat -- a lynchpin of the total takeover of food in the Great Reset. We cannot allow this. Spread the word.
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