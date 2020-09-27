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The "BEST JOE BIDEN GAFFES"...... Make a bowl of popcorn and get ready to laugh
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522 views • September 27, 2020
This is the best that the liberals can come up with. Pretty sad when you have 23 plus candidates to start and end up with this. I mean when you think of what represents this party, its pathetic. Biden, Pelosi, Harris, Clinton, AOC, Omar to name a few, GOD save us from this
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