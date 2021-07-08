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Samuel Adams Summer Wheat Citrus Ale 3.5/5
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Another one from Samuel Adams for their summer quaffing collection. This is their take on a citrus wheat ale. Running 5.3 ABV 8 IBUs and an SRM of 7.
On the nose she comes w a heavy orange aroma but I didn't get the black pepper. The initial hits is oddly flat , vacant across the tongue, she fills the mouth but is weirdly flat in the flavor profile. Clean and dry on the back end. Not a great brew but not so horrible I would turn one down if offered.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 folks
Skal !
E.
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On the nose she comes w a heavy orange aroma but I didn't get the black pepper. The initial hits is oddly flat , vacant across the tongue, she fills the mouth but is weirdly flat in the flavor profile. Clean and dry on the back end. Not a great brew but not so horrible I would turn one down if offered.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 folks
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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